‘Target 2024’ with the oath of strong Jyotipriya! MATAATA BANERJEE 3RD CABINET MINISTERS TOOK OATH IN RAJBHAWAN MOST OF THEM ARE SAYING FIGHT AGAINST COVID IS PRIORITY– News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: The third Trinamool Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was formed on Monday. Many of them have been in the TMC govt cabinet before, some have become full ministers for the first time, some are brand new faces. There are former cabinet members Subrata Mukherjee, Perth Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim and Chandrima Bhattacharya. Shiuli Saha, Birbaha Hansda, Dilip Mandal, Akhruzzaman, Akhil Giri, Manoj Tiwari, Humayun Kabir, Srikant Mahato and many other new faces have found a place in the ‘game’ of this third innings. Many of the newly appointed members confronted the journalists after the swearing in of the cabinet at the Raj Bhavan. The issue of Kovid came up again and again in everyone’s face. However, at the same time, some people did not forget to remember the ‘game’ in the big match at the national ground in 2024.

After the swearing in, Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “We have learned to work with Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. It is our responsibility to work from the streets. She has entrusted us with such a responsibility.” On the other hand, one of the most trusted ministers of Mamata Banerjee, Subrata Mukherjee, can be heard echoing her words. Subrata said, “This time our result is the best. We work with honesty and courage. We will work the same way again.”

Siddiqullah Chowdhury has been in the cabinet since 2016. After taking oath for the second time on this day, he said, “There is joy in winning the challenge. The people of Bengal have overcome the communal forces. The Chief Minister promised that we will work peacefully in Bengal. I am happy to be the full minister. I love working with the challenge.” Siddiqullah expressed his gratitude to the people of his center Monteshwar.

“Our real goal is 2024. We will snatch victory. Our government will start working on what has been promised. The main goal at the moment is to work in Kovid,” said Jyotipriya Mallick, a minister who was in a tumultuous mood on election day. In Ekushey’s cabinet, Jyotipriya has gone from food minister to forest minister. “Kovid is the biggest challenge right now,” said Minister Sujit Basu. In her words, “Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly said that people should be by her side. I will continue that effort. When I get the responsibility, I will do well.”

Mamata Banerjee’s 43 cabinet ministers took oath in the cabinet on the same day. Of these, 24 are full ministers and 19 are state ministers. Out of these 19 people, 10 are in charge again. Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet was formed for the third time in a very unpretentious manner. The swearing in ceremony was held in the vicinity of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Bratya Basu and Rathin Ghosh took the virtual oath on this day because of Corona. Mamata Banerjee’s last two-time finance minister Amit Mitra was also seen taking the virtual oath due to physical difficulties. The style of forming the cabinet for 2011-2016 could not be shown this time because of Corona. According to sources, Mamata Banerjee will hold her first cabinet meeting in Navanna on the same day. Mamata Banerjee, one of the newly elected ministers, has already said that Corona should be given priority and work for the people with humility.

Mamata Banerjee was present on the occasion. Obeying the Corona rules, the oath is taken very briefly without any pomp. No guest gathering was held at Raj Bhavan on this day. After the swearing in, the swearing-in ceremony was over in the national anthem. On this day, the program is completed in just 6 minutes. At the end of the ceremony, Mamata Banerjee and Governor Dhankhar talked for a while.