The triumph of women’s power, Mamata’s newly appointed cabinet with the Chief Minister – ‘Bengal Girl’ 9!

Kolkata: From the very beginning of the campaign, the slogan was ‘Bangla wants its own daughter’. This time the visual form of that slogan was also seen in the cabinet. Several women were sworn in as cabinet ministers and state ministers. The number of women ministers in the cabinet including Mamata Banerjee stood at 9. Shashi Panja has become the cabinet minister. Chandrima Bhattacharya, Ratna De Nag, Shiuli Saha and a group of women are present in the cabinet. Significantly, three women ministers of Jangalmahal got a place in the cabinet of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee this time. In this way, the Trinamool government led by Mamata Banerjee will write another story of women’s empowerment in the next five years.

The swearing-in ceremony of the unpretentious state cabinet was held on Monday. The full ministers were sworn in together at a very brief swearing-in ceremony. At the same time, the independent state ministers were also sworn in. Among the women sworn in were State Minister (Independent Charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya, Ratna De Nag, Sandhyarani Tudu, Shiuli Saha, Yasmin Sabin, Birbaha Hansda, Jotsna Mandi.

This time there was a strong presence of women ministers from Jangalmahal. Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram – Mamata Banerjee, the only female Chief Minister of the country, is currently in charge of the development of Jangalmahal in these three districts. There are no men from the three districts of Banamahal, this time only these three women are becoming ministers. Jyotsna Mandi first entered politics in 2016 as a candidate. However, he grew up in the political atmosphere at home. His grandfather Makar Tudu was a CPM MLA. MLA Jyotsna says, “Girls don’t just handle Henschel. All can work. We are grateful that Didi put her trust in us. ”

Sandhyarani Tudu, a three-time MLA from Purulia’s Manbazar and a resident of Kadlagoda, was sworn in as the caretaker Minister of State. In 2016, Sandhyarani Tudu was the Minister of State for Backward Classes. He was made Parliamentary Secretary in 2012, a year after he became a MLA in 2011. The whole district, including South Purulia, is happy with the political passage of the daughter of Purulia’s house. In the words of MLA Sandhyarani Tudu, “I will fulfill the responsibility given to me by our leader Mamata Banerjee. Also, two more ministers of state from this jungle are getting the posts of Jyotsna Mandi, two-time MLA of Ranibandh in Bankura and star MLA of Jhargram. Although Sandhyarani Tudu was the Minister of State in the past, Jyotsna and Birbaha Hansda are becoming the first ministers this time.

Ratna De Nag cried before taking the oath. Shiuli Saha said, ‘I have got the opportunity to work for the team before. I have been a MLA three times. I am happy to get a place in the cabinet. Birbaha Santali is the heroine of the film world. However, he has already got involved in politics. He was an active member of the Jharkhand Party (Naren). The founder of this group is his father, the late Naren Hansda. Mother Chunibala Hansda was also a MLA. Before the vote, he left the party founded by his father and joined the grassroots. Birbaha Hansda said, ‘The responsibility towards the state as well as one’s own area has increased a lot. I will try to fulfill that responsibility. Development in Jangalmahal has been going on since 2011. I will try to figure out how to do it better. ‘

On the other hand, Sabina Yasmin said, ‘I thank Mamata Banerjee and the people of Bengal. It was a challenge for me to change the team and establish myself. I will try to develop Maldar. ‘ Taking oath, Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “The Chief Minister is giving us the opportunity to work. I am personally grateful to him for giving me the opportunity to work.”