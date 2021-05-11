10 boxes of rescue recovered, detained at Sealdah station 2– News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Corona has now taken a terrible shape across the country The number of victims is increasing every day Death is also increasing Oxygen problems, lack of hospital beds 6 There is no end to the problems of ordinary people In the meantime, news of black market of remedicivir has been found in different parts of the country On Tuesday, two persons were caught by the remediation at Sealdah station

At around 1pm on the same day, two youths were seen wandering around platform number 9 of Sealdah station for some time. Police were monitoring their movements Police then arrested the two youths and recovered 10 vials of injection of remedicative from them. They are known to be made in Bangladesh Demand for this specialty has grown significantly as a result of recent corporate scandals Some dishonest people of the society are taking advantage of this The black market of drugs is going on The truth came to light when the two men, who were seen wandering around Sealdah station suspiciously, were arrested and questioned.

Corona is the land of the tsunami. Corona’s graph is fluctuating. Sometimes a little relief, then discomfort in the next moment. The second wave of corona is already raging in various states of the country. Concerns of the health building are growing. After five consecutive days, the daily corona infection in the country has come down to less than four lakh. The number of infected people in the country has decreased on Monday as it did on Sunday. In the last one day, 3 lakh 29 thousand 491 people have been infected with the new corona virus. Due to this increase, the total number of people affected by corona has gone up to 2 crore 29 lakh 92 thousand 39 people. India has the second highest number of corona cases in the world. America is in the first place.

Corona has taken a more horrible look this year than last. The second wave of corona has also increased the number of daily deaths in the country. Which is raising concerns in India. In 24 hours, 3,79 people died of coronary heart disease. So far 2 lakh 50 thousand 26 people have died in Corona in the country. However, the news of relief is that 1 crore 90 lakh 71 thousand 313 people have recovered from the Kovid victims in the country.