#Kolkata: In the first disaster of the season, a young man died after being electrocuted in Calcutta The name of the deceased is Rishabh Mandal 7 On this day, Rishabh suddenly fell into the water in front of the north gate of the Raj Bhavan. Police later recovered his body and sent it to SSKM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead

It is learned that the 25-year-old’s house is in Farakka, Murshidabad Rishabh was walking in front of the north gate of the palace after the storm that day. At that time, water had accumulated in the area due to continuous rain Unable to balance his body, the young man fell in front of the north gate of the Raj Bhavan Where the young man fell, there was an electric pole in front of him From there, some of them were found falling into the water Police and eyewitnesses initially believe the young man died after being electrocuted by a wire lying in the water. Upon receiving the news, DC Central of Kolkata Police Rupesh Kumar 7 went to the spot