May 11, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

A young man died after being electrocuted in frozen water, a tragic accident in front of the Raj Bhavan

1 min read
17 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: In the first disaster of the season, a young man died after being electrocuted in Calcutta The name of the deceased is Rishabh Mandal 7 On this day, Rishabh suddenly fell into the water in front of the north gate of the Raj Bhavan. Police later recovered his body and sent it to SSKM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead

It is learned that the 25-year-old’s house is in Farakka, Murshidabad Rishabh was walking in front of the north gate of the palace after the storm that day. At that time, water had accumulated in the area due to continuous rain Unable to balance his body, the young man fell in front of the north gate of the Raj Bhavan Where the young man fell, there was an electric pole in front of him From there, some of them were found falling into the water Police and eyewitnesses initially believe the young man died after being electrocuted by a wire lying in the water. Upon receiving the news, DC Central of Kolkata Police Rupesh Kumar 7 went to the spot

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Do not put government restrictions on him in the month of Ramadan, hand fruit traders! Ramadan 2021 Fruit market is going all time high during Ramjan and sellers are suffering due to covid situation– News18 Bangla

23 mins ago admin
1 min read

‘Must be humble, humble’, Mamata wrote a letter to the party MLAs

41 mins ago admin
2 min read

Governor rides BSF helicopter to violence-hit areas, to visit Shitalkuchi too

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

1 min read

A young man died after being electrocuted in frozen water, a tragic accident in front of the Raj Bhavan

17 mins ago admin
2 min read

Do not put government restrictions on him in the month of Ramadan, hand fruit traders! Ramadan 2021 Fruit market is going all time high during Ramjan and sellers are suffering due to covid situation– News18 Bangla

23 mins ago admin
1 min read

‘Must be humble, humble’, Mamata wrote a letter to the party MLAs

41 mins ago admin
3 min read

TMC slams Centre’s move to give security to 61 BJP MLAs

51 mins ago admin