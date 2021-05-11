Chandrima Bhattacharya took charge as the West Bengal Health department minister of State talks about oxygen crisis issues– News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya has taken over as the Minister of State in the Health Ministry. Taking charge on this day, the Minister opened his mouth in the context of Oxygen Crisis in the state. He assured that the oxygen problem will be solved very soon. On the day, Minister Chandrima highlighted several aspects of the health service and the ongoing crisis. At the same time, he commented on increasing the number of beds in private hospitals and nursing homes without informing the government. The minister identified the lack of coordination between the government and the private sector as one of the reasons for the oxygen crisis in the state.

On the same day, Chandrima Bhattacharya said that many private hospitals and nursing homes are increasing the number of beds in a way that is not being tagged with oxygen. There are several problems. However, Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya said that they are keeping an eye on it. Oxygen was delivered to the hospital where the news is being reported. But the number of beds in the hospital and the number of beds should have been analyzed, said Chandrima Bhattacharya.

Chandrima Bhattacharya was sworn in as the state minister for health at Raj Bhavan yesterday. “I am grateful to the Chief Minister for the opportunity to work,” Chandrima said. On this day 6 more women ministers of the cabinet took oath with him. A total of nine women ministers are in the cabinet this time. They will be headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Among them are Cabinet Minister Shashi Panja, Shiuli Saha, Birbah Hansda and others. On her arrival at the office, state minister for health Chandrima Bhattacharya was greeted by officials and staff of the health department.

Somraj Banerjee