Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick said that the appointment should be made in the forest department through the service commission.

#Kolkata: The state government is taking alternative measures to curb corruption in the recruitment of forest department staff. This time 7 will be appointed on behalf of the forest department through the service commission Mamata Banerjee had alleged that there was widespread corruption in the appointment of Rajiv Bandopadhyay as Forest Assistant when he was the Forest Minister.

Jyotipriya Mallick took over as the new forest minister of the state on Tuesday. “I think there is a need to bring transparency in recruitment,” he said. Therefore, in the case of recruitment, the responsibility of a service commission is not left in the hands of Nick. According to sources, the state wants the appointment to be made through the Public Service Commission. While Rajiv Bandopadhyay was the Forest Minister, allegations arose surrounding the appointment of forest assistants. Recently, forest assistants have been appointed in various forest areas of North Bengal. Priority will be given to forest dwellers, the recruitment notification said. Those who are already volunteering to protect the forest will also benefit. But with this appointment there have been allegations of corruption.

Protests have also taken place in most places including Chilapata Range in Alipurduar, Khunia Range in Jalpaiguri, Ramshai Range in Mainaguri and Garumara North Range. They complained that in many places the forest dwellers did not get jobs. But many urban dwellers also got jobs. However, the new forest minister said an investigation was underway into allegations of forest-borne corruption. I have nothing new to say about this. Let the real truth come to the fore. However, Rajiv Bandopadhyay has already dismissed the allegations made by the Trinamool Congress. He said, “I have all the information on which recommendations came from the grassroots leaders. If necessary, I will give everything. ” Jyotipriya Mallick has been in charge of the food department for the last 10 years.

This time he has understood the responsibility of the forest department. He has taken initiative to increase the income of the office with responsibility. That is why he has asked to make the forest bungalows scattered in different parts of the state more attractive. If necessary, he asked to do that work with the help of the tourism department. He also said that emphasis should be laid on marketing of forest products such as honey and citronella oil. He even asked the department to take initiative in selling forest timber.