Governor rides BSF helicopter to violence-hit areas, to visit Shitalkuchi too

#Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is also on the verge of a confrontation with the new government led by Mamata Banerjee. This time the governor is going to visit the violence-hit areas of the state On May 13, Governor 7 is going to Kochbihar by BSF helicopter He is also scheduled to go to Shitalkuchi

The governor himself tweeted this on the day Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also been tagged in the tweet However, after taking oath, the Chief Minister gave a strong message to stop the violence Even after that, the governor’s concern over the post-poll violence has not abated Which can be taken as an expression of his distrust in the new government

In the last few days, the governor has repeatedly spoken out about the post-poll violence in the state Even after the Chief Minister was sworn in, he expressed concern over the post-poll violence in front of him. After the swearing in of the state cabinet on Monday, the governor became vocal in the same way Later, the Chief Minister also retaliated by accusing the government of harassing him without naming the governor

Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar will be leaving Kolkata by BSF Helicopter on May 13 to visit post poll unprecedented violence affected areas AMamataOfficial #Sitalkuchi and other places in Coochbehar to connect with sufferers. – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (jdhankhar1) May 11, 2021

The governor also complained that although he wanted to go to the violence-hit area, he was not being given a helicopter by the state. In the end, Jagdeep Dhankhar 7 is leaving in a BSF helicopter It goes without saying that the state government will not take his visit well at all As a result, the state government started clashing with the governor from the beginning of the third Mamata Banerjee government

Somraj Bandopadhyay