Mamata Banerjee to take final call What is the future of secondary, Mamata will take the final decision! Report sent by Board, Department of Education – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: What will be the secondary examination according to the schedule? Or will it be suspended or canceled? In any case, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going to take the final decision on the future of the secondary school. After a three-hour meeting of the Board of Secondary Education with the State School Education Secretary on the same day, a detailed report on the secondary examination was sent to the Chief Minister’s Office.

Although the secondary examination is scheduled to start from June 1, the current situation has created uncertainty about the future of the examination. As the local train is closed, the Board of Secondary Education is even more worried Because the local train is the big trust in sending the answer sheets to the districts The school education department also wants to know how the students will be given marks if there is no examination

School Education Secretary Manish Jain summoned Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay, president of the Board of Secondary Education, on the day amid uncertainty over the future of secondary examinations. Education Minister Bratya Basu also called the board president The meeting between the school education secretary and the president of the board of secondary education lasted for about three hours at Bikash Bhaban.

According to sources, a detailed report on the state of preparation for the secondary examination has been prepared and sent to the Chief Minister’s Office from that meeting. A list of possible problems, including the closure of local trains, has also been sent Details of how many candidates, how many test centers need to be set up have been sent to the Chief Minister. Needless to say, the Chief Minister himself will take the final decision on the secondary examination after scrutinizing all aspects. Because there is not much time in hand to organize the test

An alternative way of giving marks to the students if the examination is not held in the end has also been sent to the Chief Minister. In that case, it has been proposed to give marks to the students on the basis of the results of the ninth class annual examination. Apart from this, two other alternative ways have also been mentioned

Somraj Bandopadhyay