May 11, 2021

‘Must be humble, humble’, Mamata wrote a letter to the party MLAs

#Kolkata: Trinamool Congress is a people’s party, we have to work for the people Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave this message in a letter to the winning MLAs of the party At the same time, the Chief Minister warned that the huge victory would not lead to any arrogance among the party MLAs.

Thanking the party MLAs for the party’s landslide victory, the Chief Minister wrote, “Your victory is the victory of the mother-land-people of Bengal. Development wins 6 And above all, the victory of unity, peace, harmony, culture, civilization and brotherhood. ” Recalling that the state government has done a lot in the last ten years, the Chief Minister wrote, “More work needs to be done in the coming days. Remember, the people of Bengal should be by their side with happiness and sorrow with the respect they deserve. We have to serve the people with humility and modesty.

The Chief Minister advised the party legislators to establish close contact with the people of the area Mamata also suggested ensuring that people get the benefits of the government’s development work Finally, he wrote, ‘Trinamool Congress is a people’s party, it will work for the people That is our promise. “



