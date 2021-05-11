SDPO summoned this time in Shitalkuchi case, CISF avoids attendance

#Kolkata: The CID has summoned SDPO Surjit Mandal to investigate the shooting incident in Shitalkuchi on polling day. Tomorrow, at eleven o’clock on Wednesday morning, he has been instructed to appear at Bhabani Bhaban On the same day, the CID interrogated IC Govinda Mandal of Mathabhanga police station for three hours.

On April 10, the central forces opened fire on booth number 126 under the Shitalkuchi assembly constituency in Kochbihar. Four people were killed and several others were injured in the incident The state government has formed a special investigation team led by DIG CID to investigate the incident The CID is summoning one officer after another of the Mathabhanga police station in charge of security on the day of the incident. Yesterday, on Monday, the IC of Mathabhanga police station was interrogated After that SI Govinda Mandal was summoned today On the day of the incident, Govinda Babu 7 was in charge as RT Mobile Officer The CID detectives interrogated the officer for about three hours He was asked if there had been any provocation on the part of the villagers on the day of the incident. What was the situation that the central forces had to go straight to Gul without any alternative?

On the same day, the CID also summoned four CISF constables, a deputy commandant and an inspector involved in the incident. But they did not show up till this afternoon According to CID sources, if the CISF does not respond to the notice sent to them by e-mail or letter, the state investigating agency will approach the court.

On the other hand, the statement of the SDPO is also going to be important in this case Because after the incident, he also went to the spot with the IC of Mathabhanga police station The CID will ask the SDPO who he contacted after the incident and what was the situation at the spot.

Although not yet summoned, the CID is in the process of summoning Debashis Dhar, a former SP of Kochbihar, soon. On the night of the incident, the superintendent of police in charge of the district, Debashis Dhar, had given a de facto clinch to the central forces during the polls. This time CID 6 also wants to take his statement

However, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh has accused the state government of pursuing a policy of revenge in the name of investigating the Shitalkuchi case. Counter Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that the government wanted to highlight the real facts. Those who are innocent have no reason to worry