The new Transport Minister Firhad Hakim took charge of the office

#Kolkata: Before taking charge of the office, the new transport minister Firhad Hakim stood by the workers. He reached Dharmatala depot on Tuesday morning. Where private bus drivers and conductors have started vaccination program. Vaccination will be given in Kolkata as well as in the district. Several bus owners’ associations in the state have already been informed about this in a letter from the state transport department. In this context, the vaccination of transport workers has started from this morning.

The representatives of the bus owners’ association think that the work will start in the presence of the new minister. The program is running at three depots in Kolkata city. This program will be started in different depots of the district step by step. The aim is to bring 300 people daily under this vaccination. On the same day, Transport Minister Firhad Hakim said that the state government has announced transport workers as front line workers. So the state is giving them free vaccines. We want to make sure that everyone is given. Despite repeated requests to the center, not enough vaccines are available. We will, of course, vaccinate all of these transport workers. Transport workers are happy with the assurance from the new transport minister.

This afternoon, however, Firhad Hakim took charge of the new office. He took charge at the Paribahan Bhaban in Dalhousie around 12:30 pm. He held meetings with various officials of the office. He asked to look into the situation so that there is no shortage of services. However, he also asked the officials in charge to check the physical condition of the employees of the transport corporation. The bus owners’ organization is happy with the new minister’s initiative. Tapan Bandopadhyay, the leader of the bus owners’ association, said that a very good initiative has been taken. Another leader, Rahul Chattopadhyay, said that the owners and workers would be at least a little calmer as a result. Sources said that cab drivers will also be vaccinated gradually.