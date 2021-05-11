TMC slams Centre’s move to give security to 61 BJP MLAs

The Trinamool Congress has described the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to accord Central security cover to the 61 newly-elected BJP legislators in West Bengal as “arbitrary and infringement in the law and order situation of the State”.

TMC spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said the BJP was not only providing Central security to its elected MLAs but also to some candidates who got defeated in the recent Assembly polls.

“The State government does provide security to MLAs, depending on the threat perception. What makes the BJP MLAs superior to the other elected MLAs that they are being treated differently. The allocation of Central security to these MLAs is arbitrary, infringement of the law and order situation, which is a State subject and colossal waste of resources,” Mr. Roy, who is also a Rajya Sabha member stated.

All Central decisions like sending a team to the State and giving security to BJP MLAs reflected that the BJP was “unable to accept the mandate of people”. “The people of West Bengal have given a clear mandate and by interfering in the State’s functioning, the BJP leadership is once again bringing out their fascist tendencies out in public domain,” he said.

‘Against seventh schedule of Constitution’

Vappala Balachandran, former Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, noted that the decision of the Centre was against the seventh schedule of the Constitution as law and order is a State subject.

“Under what provision of CrPC, the Central security personnel will be allowed to carry arms? This is a totally wrong decision without any rhyme or reason. Did the MLAs approach the local police first for protection? The Central police can enter the State only when the local police or the magistrate requests their presence, during elections it is different….this has been done only to show the might of the Centre,” Mr. Balachandran said.

The MHA has asked the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to accord protection to the 61 BJP MLAs. They have been accorded ‘X’ category security– three security personnel round the clock. A CISF official said they were not aware why the Ministry had issued such an order. “We have to mobilise 180 personnel who will be put on such duties, we are following the book, in all there are 65 BJP MLAs the CISF is protecting,” he stated. Before the elections, they were providing security to four BJP leaders who have now been sworn in as MLAs.

The MHA spokesperson refused to comment as the matter pertains to security of individuals.

Before the elections were concluded in April, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) provided Z category security to Suvendu Adhikari, who is the BJP’s leader in the West Bengal Assembly.

The CRPF, in all, provides security to to nine individuals in the State that includes Union Minister Babul Supriyo and Roopa Ganguli.