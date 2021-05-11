May 11, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Weather Alert: Storm rain may continue for 4-5 days in some districts of South Bengal

1 min read
28 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: The meteorological department has issued heavy rain warning for the next four to five days in various districts of North Bengal and South Bengal. At the same time, the wind can blow at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour

Heavy rains have started in Kolkata and adjoining districts since noon on this day According to the meteorological department, a low pressure axis extends from Punjab to Sikkim. This axis has passed through Haryana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and North Bengal As a result, a large amount of water vapor is entering the atmosphere As a result, the meteorological department has issued storm forecasts for the next four to five days in the eastern and northeastern states of India. The storm will rain in different districts of South Bengal. However, the amount of rainfall is likely to be higher in North Bengal.

According to the meteorological department, heavy rains are forecast in several districts of South Bengal including Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia and 24 Parganas. At the same time, the wind can blow at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour Storm rains may also occur in other districts of South Bengal

Biswajit Saha

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick said that the appointment should be made in the forest department through the service commission.

44 mins ago admin
2 min read

Uncertainty about secondary in June! How to number instead of test? Board’s opinion sought – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Chandrima Bhattacharya took charge as the West Bengal Health department minister of State talks about oxygen crisis issues– News18 Beganli

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

1 min read

Weather Alert: Storm rain may continue for 4-5 days in some districts of South Bengal

28 mins ago admin
2 min read

Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick said that the appointment should be made in the forest department through the service commission.

44 mins ago admin
2 min read

Uncertainty about secondary in June! How to number instead of test? Board’s opinion sought – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Emergency care: Patients can seek immediate admission in any hospital in Bengal

1 hour ago admin