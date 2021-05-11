Weather Alert: Storm rain may continue for 4-5 days in some districts of South Bengal

#Kolkata: The meteorological department has issued heavy rain warning for the next four to five days in various districts of North Bengal and South Bengal. At the same time, the wind can blow at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour

Heavy rains have started in Kolkata and adjoining districts since noon on this day According to the meteorological department, a low pressure axis extends from Punjab to Sikkim. This axis has passed through Haryana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and North Bengal As a result, a large amount of water vapor is entering the atmosphere As a result, the meteorological department has issued storm forecasts for the next four to five days in the eastern and northeastern states of India. The storm will rain in different districts of South Bengal. However, the amount of rainfall is likely to be higher in North Bengal.

According to the meteorological department, heavy rains are forecast in several districts of South Bengal including Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia and 24 Parganas. At the same time, the wind can blow at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour Storm rains may also occur in other districts of South Bengal

Biswajit Saha