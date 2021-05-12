“Bring vaccine from abroad to save the country,” Mamata wrote to Modi in a public demand

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state for the third time on Wednesday last week. And since then he has started sending about one letter a day to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And on Wednesday, seven days after taking the oath, Mamata sent a letter to Modi again. Although most of the letters are for help for the state in Corona, the political circles consider it as the subtle politics of Mamata. In a letter on Sunday, Chief Minister Corona demanded tax exemption on essential medical equipment from increasing oxygen supply in the Corona situation. In a letter on Wednesday, he requested the Prime Minister to bring the vaccine even if it is needed from abroad.

In the letter, he wrote, ‘Corona has taken a deadly shape in the country. Everyone is trying to deal with this situation. But in this situation there is a shortage of vaccines. Vaccines are needed for 100 million people in Bengal and 140 million in the country. But there is no vaccine compared to that. Many companies abroad are producing vaccines. If possible, make arrangements to bring in vaccines by contacting reputable companies abroad. I am requesting that the vaccine be brought from any part of the world thinking about the country. At the same time, he added, ‘Vaccine manufacturers should be expanded. Let those who want to take responsibility be given. The state government is ready to provide land to the companies if they need it to make the vaccine.

Several states have complained that there is not enough vaccine available despite the final increase in covid infection in India. They claim that the vaccination program has been stopped due to lack of vaccine. Mamata Banerjee is also on that list. Many BJP-ruled states have also complained that they are not getting enough vaccines even after applying to the central government for vaccinations. In that case, several states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Odisha have taken initiative to buy vaccines directly from abroad.

Mamata’s letter

Already, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to the Center requesting that the Serum Institute inform their Covishield and Bharat Biotech their covacin formula to other companies. Then it will be possible to produce much more vaccines in the country. However, the center has not yet responded. In the meantime, Mamata requested Modi to import the vaccine.