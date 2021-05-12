May 12, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

“Bring vaccine from abroad to save the country,” Mamata wrote to Modi in a public demand

2 min read
26 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state for the third time on Wednesday last week. And since then he has started sending about one letter a day to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And on Wednesday, seven days after taking the oath, Mamata sent a letter to Modi again. Although most of the letters are for help for the state in Corona, the political circles consider it as the subtle politics of Mamata. In a letter on Sunday, Chief Minister Corona demanded tax exemption on essential medical equipment from increasing oxygen supply in the Corona situation. In a letter on Wednesday, he requested the Prime Minister to bring the vaccine even if it is needed from abroad.

In the letter, he wrote, ‘Corona has taken a deadly shape in the country. Everyone is trying to deal with this situation. But in this situation there is a shortage of vaccines. Vaccines are needed for 100 million people in Bengal and 140 million in the country. But there is no vaccine compared to that. Many companies abroad are producing vaccines. If possible, make arrangements to bring in vaccines by contacting reputable companies abroad. I am requesting that the vaccine be brought from any part of the world thinking about the country. At the same time, he added, ‘Vaccine manufacturers should be expanded. Let those who want to take responsibility be given. The state government is ready to provide land to the companies if they need it to make the vaccine.

Several states have complained that there is not enough vaccine available despite the final increase in covid infection in India. They claim that the vaccination program has been stopped due to lack of vaccine. Mamata Banerjee is also on that list. Many BJP-ruled states have also complained that they are not getting enough vaccines even after applying to the central government for vaccinations. In that case, several states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Odisha have taken initiative to buy vaccines directly from abroad.

Mamata's letter Mamata’s letter

Already, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to the Center requesting that the Serum Institute inform their Covishield and Bharat Biotech their covacin formula to other companies. Then it will be possible to produce much more vaccines in the country. However, the center has not yet responded. In the meantime, Mamata requested Modi to import the vaccine.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Nishith-Jagannath resigned after going to the assembly

2 hours ago admin
1 min read

Chetla pioneer by the side in bad times, free ‘Oxygen at the door’ started in Firhad’s hands!

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Family of Rishabh Mondal denies to take compensation I don’t want compensation, let the government stop such accidents with that money, petitioner Rishabh’s family – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

2 min read

“Bring vaccine from abroad to save the country,” Mamata wrote to Modi in a public demand

26 mins ago admin
2 min read

Nishith-Jagannath resigned after going to the assembly

2 hours ago admin
1 min read

Chetla pioneer by the side in bad times, free ‘Oxygen at the door’ started in Firhad’s hands!

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Family of Rishabh Mondal denies to take compensation I don’t want compensation, let the government stop such accidents with that money, petitioner Rishabh’s family – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin