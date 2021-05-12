May 12, 2021

Even today it is raining heavily, it may float again from north to south! – News18 Bengali

, The cyclone is likely to bring heavy rains to Kerala, Lakshadweep from Friday and heavy rains to the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on Saturday. Heavy rain is also expected in South Bengal on Wednesday. Nadia, North 24 Parganas are more likely to receive heavy rains. Moderate to heavy rains are likely in Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, Birbhum and other districts of South Bengal. Heavy rains are forecast in South Bengal district today and tomorrow. With 40 to 50 km gusts of wind can blow in a couple of places. There is a possibility of hail.





