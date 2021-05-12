Fresh young man pays electricity theft charges, angry Firhad to talk to Arup

#Kolkata: After the sudden death of a 25-year-old man, Firhad Hakim, the transport minister and head of the Kolkata Municipal Board of Governors, raised the issue of power theft in the city. The new power minister will also talk to Arup Biswas about this, said Firhad

Rishabh Mandal, a 25-year-old resident of Farakka, died after being electrocuted in a storm in front of the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Tuesday evening. Allegedly, electricity was stolen by hooking up to an electricity pole where he fell The young man was electrocuted when he came in contact with the open water

On this day, the angry Firhad Hakim admitted that there was no way to punish the power thieves in Calcutta. “I will also tell CESC to be more vigilant about power theft,” he said If necessary, I will ask the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata to form a technical team with the CESC to see how power theft can be prevented. Thieves will steal electricity and people will die from electrocution from that open wire, which is unacceptable. I will also tell Arup to take action. “

Firhad Hakim admits that the problem is exacerbated in Kolkata because it is an unplanned city. “All the emergency service lines in Rajarhat, New Town have been taken underground,” he said. That was not possible in Calcutta Added areas have the same problem I will tell the CESC, slowly, if all these power lines can be carried underground. ‘

The family of Rishabh Mandal, a young man from Farakka who was electrocuted in front of the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, came to the Hare Street police station on the same day to meet the police. The question of the bereaved family who lost their only son even though they did not complain, who is responsible for this death?