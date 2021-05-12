Nishith-Jagannath resigned after going to the assembly

#Kolkata: Nishith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar will remain as MPs. Nishith Pramanik will leave the post of MLA of Dinhata Jagannath Sarkar resigned as MLA of Shantipur. On this day, two MPs came to the assembly and resigned from their MLA posts. Both of them said that they resigned as MLAs on the instructions of the party

Although two BJP MPs from the state won the assembly polls, they did not take the oath. But as the MLA was elected, they resigned in the assembly as per the rules. In the Assembly polls, the BJP gave tickets to four of its Lok Sabha MPs. Among them, two star MP Babul Supriya lost from Taliganj seat. He lost to ugly faith. Another star MP, Locket Chatterjee, lost. Hooghly MP Chuchura lost to Asit Majumdar in the assembly. Among the MPs, Nishith and Jagannath won.

Nishith Pramanik defeated Trinamool’s Udayan Guha in Dinhata constituency by just 59 votes. Jagannath Sarkar won the Shantipur seat by 157 votes. Most of the six BJP MLAs have already taken oath. There was speculation about Nishith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar. Eventually they resigned from the MLA post. Nishith Pramanik of Kochbihar and Jagannath Sarkar of Nadia wanted to remain as MPs.

Last week in Delhi, BJP central leaders said in talks with state leaders that they wanted Nishith and Jagannath as MPs. In this situation, by-elections will be held in Dinhata and Shantipur assembly constituencies. For which both the political parties have already started preparations. As per the rules, it is mandatory to resign from the post of MP within the next two weeks after taking oath. According to the rules, the two MPs had to leave any post within the next six months. The two MPs are hopeful that the BJP will win the by-elections. Both of them said that they have taken the verdict of the people. People blessed them. Both of them are hopeful that people will give their verdict in favor of BJP in the coming days as well. In Kochbihar district, BJP has won 6 out of 9 seats In Nadia district, Gerua Shibir has won 9 out of 18 seats

With the death of the candidate, the election in Samsherganj and Jangipur centers is left Although the Trinamool won the Kharadha constituency, the by-election is also expected to take place after the death of the winning candidate Kajal Sinha. With the resignation of Nishith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar, by-elections will also be held in Dinhata and Shantipur constituencies. Besides, Mamata Banerjee and Amit Mitra will also have to win two seats It is not yet clear from which center they will contest In all, in the next few months, polling is going to be held in some centers of the state again

Abir Ghosal