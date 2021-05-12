May 12, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Tanks are sitting in the port hospital to meet the demand for oxygen

2 min read
5 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: This time an oxygen tank is being installed at Calcutta Port Hospital. The decision was taken to keep the oxygen supply to the patients being treated at the port hospital uninterrupted. It has been decided to install a liquid oxygen tank with a capacity of 3,000 liters at the port hospital Work has already started on the port hospital. This will be assisted by Linde, a multinational company supplying oxygen in West Bengal.

Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Port Chairman Binit Kumar said the oxygen tank could meet the demand for oxygen for at least a month. Linde will continue to supply liquid oxygen to the port hospital as per the demand. The port authorities have been taking multiple measures in the last one year in the Covid situation. The Kolkata unit of Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Port Hospital has 130 coveted beds. There is ventilator and HFN facility. A special team has been formed to treat Kovid. There are also 100 beds with direct or central supply of oxygen.

Binit Kumar, chairman of the port, said the number of cove beds has been increased on the instructions of the shipping ministry. It has been decided to install liquid oxygen tanks as per their plan. At present 93 patients are undergoing treatment at this hospital in Majherhat. To meet the oxygen demand of the patients, 10 jumbo oxygen cylinders have to be refilled 6 times a day. But since the supply of oxygen is not always adequate, it has been decided to install tanks quickly. Port Chairman Binit Kumar said a 3,000-liter liquid oxygen tank was being installed at the Port Hospital in Majherhat. Which will be launched soon. Apart from Kolkata Hospital, Haldia Hospital is also undergoing emergency treatment. Especially if a sailor or other ship’s crew or a port worker is ill so that quick action can be taken. Along with this, emphasis has been laid on transparency

ABIR GHOSHAL

Published by:Debalina Datta

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

1 min read

Madhyamik Exam 2021: What is the future of Madhyamik, will Mamata make the final decision today? See

1 hour ago admin
1 min read

Even today it is raining heavily, it may float again from north to south! – News18 Bengali

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

corona vaccine: Where can I get the second dose of vaccine? List publishing states

12 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

2 min read

Tanks are sitting in the port hospital to meet the demand for oxygen

5 mins ago admin
1 min read

Madhyamik Exam 2021: What is the future of Madhyamik, will Mamata make the final decision today? See

1 hour ago admin
1 min read

Even today it is raining heavily, it may float again from north to south! – News18 Bengali

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Covid-19 | Class X board examination deferred in West Bengal

8 hours ago admin