May 13, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Airtel Payments Bank launches DigiGold – a digital platform for customers to make investments in gold

4 mins ago admin

As part of its growing bouquet of digital services, Airtel Payments Bank today launched DigiGold in partnership with SafeGold – the leading provider of digital gold.

 

With DigiGold, Airtel Payments Bank’s savings account customers can invest in 24K gold using the Airtel Thanks app. Customers can also gift DigiGold to their family and friends, who have a savings account with Airtel Payments Bank.

 

The gold purchased by customers is stored securely by SafeGold at no additional cost and can be sold through Airtel Thanks app at any time in a matter of few clicks. There is no minimum investment value requirement and customers can start with as low as one rupee.

 

Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer, Airtel Payments Bank, said, “DigiGold is the latest addition to our neo-banking proposition of simple, secure, and value-driven products. Our customers can now invest in gold through a seamless digital journey on our app. We also plan to introduce Systematic Investment Plans to enable customers to invest regularly.”

 

Gaurav Mathur, MD, SafeGold, said, “Gold being a part of almost every Indian’s investment portfolio, it is imperative for the ecosystem to devise avenues that empower every citizen to buy and sell gold digitally. Gold has seen a resurgence over the past year as the savings instrument of choice, and we are proud to have partnered with Airtel Payments Bank to offer customers range of digital gold related products in the manner and value of their choice.”

 

SafeGold, the leading provider of digital gold, offers customers 24K gold ascribing to international quality standards. It combines the convenience and speed of the internet with the safety of a SEBI registered Trustee, and more security than traditional gold purchases.

 

Airtel Payments Bank recently increased its savings deposit limit to Rs 2 lakhs in line with RBI guidelines. It now offers an increased interest rate of 6% on deposits between Rs 1 – 2 lakhs.

