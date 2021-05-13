‘Call a meeting, why are you violating the constitution?’ Strict letter to the Finance Minister of Bengal Nirmala!

Kolkata: Did not stand for election. But after coming to power with huge seats in the state, Mamata Banerjee has brought back the former finance minister. He relied on Amit Mitra to handle the difficult finance department. Although he did not take oath in the assembly due to physical illness, Finance Minister Amit took a virtual oath. And with the responsibility, Amit Mitra brought a new turn in the center-state conflict. Just as Mamata Banerjee writes letters to Narendra Modi almost every day, so does her finance minister. Amit Mitra wrote a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday. In the letter, Amit requested Nirmala to call a meeting of the GST Council immediately.

In the letter, Amit wrote that the last meeting of the GST Council was held in October 2020 in Atimari. But the Center has not held this meeting in the last six months. Not even a virtual meeting. As a result, the constitution has been violated. Therefore, Amit Mitra requested to call this meeting immediately.

Incidentally, the GST Council was formed in accordance with Article 279A of the Constitution. According to the constitutional rules, the GST Council should meet four times a year. But that meeting did not take place even once in the last six months. In the letter, the Finance Minister of Bengal wrote that this meeting should be called regularly in future. Otherwise, the effect can be read about the center and the state. That is why Amit Mitra has requested to call a virtual meeting even in Atimari.

After coming to power for the third time, Mamata Banerjee will repeatedly approach the Center to settle the arrears of the state. Istak, who has been sworn in as chief minister for the third time, has repeatedly demanded Narendra Modi on behalf of the state on various issues. On this day, Amit Mitra has mentioned the issue of state in his letter. According to the letter from the Finance Minister of Bengal, the GST deficit due to the states has reached Rs 1.57 lakh crore in the current financial year, i.e. 2021-22. And in the second wave of the corona, he mentioned that the number has increased even more.