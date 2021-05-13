Change of rules on local trains, ‘discount’ railways at the request of the state! Who can get up?

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as Chief Minister for the third time on May 5. And with the oath, he has stepped down to deal with Corona. Although not a complete lockdown, he has walked the path of a partial lockdown. Local train has stopped. But a special train is running for the railway workers. In such a situation, the state government had appealed to the Howrah-Sealdah division, keeping in view the Corona situation, to allow the health workers to board those special trains. Rail agreed to that request of the state.

From now on, the health workers will also be able to board the special train for the railway workers. Not only government, but all the health workers in the private sector will be able to get on the special train. However, before boarding the train, the health workers have to show their identity cards. You have to bring permission letter from the concerned authority.

The second wave of Corona has hit the whole country, not to mention Bengal. That is why Mamata Banerjee has issued some restrictions to control the outbreak of corona. Among these, special steps have been taken in the field of public transport. Accordingly, the local train service in the state has been closed for 14 days from May 8. All local train services in the state will remain closed till further notice, Railways said. State Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam had written to Howrah and Sealdar DRM so that the health workers would not have any difficulty in traveling. Rail has responded to that request.

As a rule, public-private health workers have to cut monthly tickets. Besides, you have to take i-card from the nodal officer. You also have to show your identity card. Then they will be able to get on the special train. You have to know the timetable of the special train by visiting the concerned station.