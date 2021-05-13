May 13, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Covid working group recommendation and the second Covishield dose gap increased to 12 to 16 weeks– News18 Bangla

2 hours ago


#NewDelhi: Expert committee proposes widening gap between two doses of Covishield. The proposal was accepted by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and the Union Ministry of Health. As a result, the second dose will be 12-12 weeks (three to four months) after the first dose of Covishield.

On Thursday, a government agency proposed widening the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine to 3-4 months, or 12-18 weeks. However, it is recommended to keep the interval between the two doses of covaxin the same In other words, in the case of this vaccine, the interval between the two doses should be 6 weeks

Initially, two doses of Covishield were given at intervals of 28 to 42 days (four to six weeks). But on the advice of the government panel, the deadline was changed to four to eight weeks in March. For the time being, the cove shield is being given in that way. But it is proposed to increase the interval between the two doses of corona vaccine across the country. That proposal was sent to the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration (Vaccine Expert Committee). “Based on real-life data from the UK and elsewhere, the working group has agreed to increase the interval between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine to 12-18 weeks (three to four months),” the center said in a statement on Thursday.

This is the second time in three months that the Covishield dose has been increased. In March, several states and union territories called for an increase in the dose of Covishield for better results. However, the question is, has the dose interval been postponed to cope with the shortage of vaccines due to lack of supply? However, the center did not say anything about that.

The government agency National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization also said that pregnant women can choose which vaccine to take, and that women who are breastfeeding can get vaccinated at any time after delivery. NTAGI recommends that people suffering from SARS-CoV-2 be vaccinated 6 months after recovery.



