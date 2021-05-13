Dabur enters Pain Relief Spray market with ‘Dabur Rheumatil Spray’

India’s leading Science-based Ayurveda Company Dabur India Ltd announced its entry into the Pain Relief Spray market with the launch of Ayurvedic ‘Dabur Rheumatil Spray’. Priced at Rs. 130 for 40g/ 57ml pack, Dabur Rheumatil Spray is available across all leading e-commerce platforms and through regular retail channels.

Announcing the launch, which marks the extension of Dabur’s Ayurvedic Pain Relief brand Rheumatil into the spray category, Dabur India Ltd Marketing Head-Ethicals Dr. Durga Prasad said, “Dabur Rheumatil Spray is a unique blend of time-tested Ayurvedic ingredients like Turpentine, Eucalyptus, Peppermint, Gandhapura and Dalchini with oil of wintergreen and menthol for Rapid and Effective Relief from Muscle pain. This not only marks our entry into a new category, but further boosts our Ayurvedic Healthcare products portfolio.”

Prepared after extensive R&D, the new Dabur Rheumatil Spray gives fast and long-lasting relief from pain and strain of the muscles, backache, neck pain, shoulder & knee pain.

“Its unique formulation gets absorbed quicker, penetrates deep to reach the source of pain and reduces inflammation. Backed by 137 years of Dabur’s Ayurvedic Knowledge, Rheumatil Spray is completely safe on skin. Dabur Rheumatil Spray is also effective in treating pain from Arthritis, Fibrositis, Stiff neck, Lumbar Spondylitis, Frozen Shoulders, Lumbago, Backaches, Muscular Sprains and Spasms,” Dr Prasad added.

About Dabur India Ltd: Dabur India Ltd is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 137 years, Dabur is today India’s most trusted name and the world’s largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India’s FMCG portfolio includes nine Power Brands – Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Pudin Hara and Dabur Lal Tail in the Healthcare space; Dabur Amla, Dabur Red Paste and Vatika in the Personal care space; and Réal in the Foods category.