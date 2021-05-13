May 14, 2021

Daily corona infection is about 21 thousand, Kolkata is beating all the districts in terms of death rate! West Bengal State corona update the daily coronavirus cases reached almost 21thousands– News18 Bangla

admin


#Kolkata: There are no signs of reduction in corona cases in this state. On the contrary, the number of victims is increasing day by day. A new record is being set. Corona infection (Covid-19) also set a new record in the state on Thursday. The number of daily infections has increased from 20,000 to 21,000. However, the number of deaths on this day was relatively low. The daily recovery in the state is over 19 thousand.

According to the health department’s bulletin, 20,739 people in the state were infected with corona on Thursday from 9 am on Wednesday to 9 am on Thursday. The infection has crossed 4,000 in the northern 24 parganas. There are 4,131 infected people today. The number of infections in Kolkata is around 4,000. As a result of the new infection, the total number of corona patients in the state has increased to 10,73,618.

129 people died in the state on this day. Of these, 39 died in Kolkata and 25 in North 24 Parganas. As a result, a total of 12,756 deaths have been reported in the state.

More than 60,000 samples of corona have been tested in the state on this day. The recovery rate was unchanged on the day. 19,171 have been released from tax. The number of active patients has also decreased in 9 districts including Kolkata. However, the number of active cases has also increased in the state due to the increase in infections. On this day, 1,529 active cases of corona have increased in the state. As a result, the total number of active cases has become 1,30,213.

Meanwhile, in the emergency situation, starting from Oxygen Crisis to hospital beds, there is wailing in the state like the whole country. And with that opportunity, the fraudulent cycle (Black Marketing) has sprung up. The black market is booming. This time, the Kolkata Police is working hard to stop this kind of fraud. They issued a formal notification and appealed to the people to be aware. The Kolkata Police has also requested the police to immediately inform the police about such allegations. In that case, they have promised to take strict action.



