InsuranceDekho Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder

InsuranceDekho, a leading Insurtech startup, today launched ‘COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder’ – a platform to help citizens across the country to check the availability of COVID-19 vaccination slots near them, as part of the company’s effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Amidst the ongoing global health crisis, there is a huge mismatch between supply and demand for the COVID-19 vaccine and its available slots. The ‘COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder’ facility will assist all in locating vaccination centres nearby and directly visiting the Co-WIN App and book the slot, if available. In case of non-availability of a vaccination slot, the said facility will enable the user to receive a prompt notification regarding the slot availability.

Commenting on the launch Mr. Ankit Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO of InsuranceDekho, said: “With the COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder, we hope to reduce the hassle and ordeal of refreshing the present platform for new slots repeatedly. The Slot Finder shall help users get notified about the next availability of the vaccine if no slot is available.”

To check slot availability, one has to simply visit www.InsuranceDekho.com and click on the ‘COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder’ option on the top right corner of the page. The user will then have to click on ‘Search by Pincode’ or ‘Search by District’ option to find his/ her nearby vaccination centres; select the age group and click on ‘Find Vaccine Centres’. The available vaccination slots at nearby centres will be displayed to the user with the required information. In case a slot is not available, the user can request for notification whenever slots are available next. InsuranceDekho sources data from CO-WIN, managed and operated by the Center Government’s Health Ministry.

COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder is now available on the company’s official website with easy-to-do steps to help you get vaccination slot details for your first jab!

Find available slots and get alerts if a slot opens up nearby your locality or in your city using COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Finder, by clicking https://www.insurancedekho.com/vaccine-slot-finder