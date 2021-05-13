May 13, 2021

Lapis Bard Ducorium Blue Collection, Inspired by the Renaissance age

The Ducorium Blue range from Lapis Bard pays homage to the legendary blues music, steeped in lyrical emotion and evocative melodies. The range takes inspiration from the Renaissance age inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s “sfumato”, that creates a rare original shade, that gradually darkens the deep blue colour as it imperceptibly passes from one shade to another, for the discerning gentleman to appreciate. The edges are hand painted by highly skilled craftsmen. The word Ducorium is derived from the Latin term – ‘Duo’ meaning two, and ‘Corium’ meaning leather. Lapis Bard continues the time-honored tradition of hand painting to give you exceptional products like laptop accessories, wallets and belts.

The richness of the finest leather and the glamour of gold: perfect for the jetsetter and business travelers. Enhance your lifestyle with Ducorium Blue’s wide range of design options that match your style needs and usage. Indulge in the power of colour and elegant living.

Lapis Bard’s Docurium Blue range from laptop sleeves to tote backpacks and Laptop bags, in different shades of Blue. The laptop sleeve has microfiber lining in beautiful matching blue and is also RFID and NFC safe. Whereas the tote backpack comes with a horizontal quick access zipper pocket and comfortable cushioned straps, “top-carry” handles in leather and provision to attach on the extended trolley handle, keeping a classic aesthetic in mind. With a contemporary approach, the Ducorium Blue collection stands out from the crowd with its rich patina. The laptop bag elements are plated in 22-kt gold. It has soft inner microfiber lining, dog-hook (key fob), cable organizer and ID-safe protective pouch.

The wallets are made with advanced RFID and NFC technology and monogrammed jacquard silk lining to keep them secure. They also come with slide-in pockets and ID windows. Each wallet in the Ducorium Blue collection is unique in its own way. The belt has a superior stainless steel buckle with 22-kt gold ion plating and comes in a Lapis Bard signature blue presentation box

