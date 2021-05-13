May 13, 2021

McDonald’s India – North and East announces vaccination drive for its employees

Guided by the core belief that we are all in this together, McDonald’s India – North and East, has announced its employee inoculation drive. The initiative is aimed at benefitting more than 5,000 people employed across the corporate office in Delhi, full-time and part-time restaurant employees across 11 states in North and East India including delivery riders. The company will cover the cost of the vaccination* of employee and their spouse and offer paid time off to employees post their vaccination if required.

“The current situation requires a collective effort and nobody will be safe until everyone is safe. We have a responsibility towards our people – the heart and soul of McDonald’s. The safety and wellness of our people guide our decision-making. Vaccination is essential in the fight against the pandemic, and we are actively encouraging McDonald’s employees to take this important step. We remain committed towards the greater cause of ensuring the safety of our people and the communities in which we operate”, said, Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman and Development Licensee, Connaught Plaza Restaurants, which operates McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India.

