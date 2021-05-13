Nabanna took the initiative to use the final year MBBS students and nurses to deal with corona! Final Year MBBS students and Nurses will work together with doctors and Nurses to fight covid in Bengal– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Like the rest of the country, the Corona virus is still in crisis. Administrative level meetings are going on from time to time to handle it. The state government is desperate to bring the situation under control. Also on Thursday, Chief Secretary Alapan Banerjee held a review meeting with the health officials of each district. The state has taken another step in the process of employing final year MBBS students and nurses to deal with corona.

Final year MBBS and nurses will be used to deal with corona. Earlier, the chief secretary had announced that doctors as well as medical and nursing students would be deployed in the state’s coronavirus epidemic. Today that topic is discussed. A total of 2450 final year MBBS students and about 2000 nurses have been decided to be employed in today’s meeting. This was stated by the Chief Secretary after a review meeting with the district health officials, sources said.

On Thursday, the state health department made a proposal to make Goenka Hospital under Calcutta University a temporary coveted hospital. The university agreed to their proposal. The proposal was approved at the university syndicate meeting held today.

Meanwhile, corona infections are showing no signs of abating in the state. On the contrary, the number of victims is increasing day by day. A new record is being set. The state also set a new record for corona infection on Thursday. The number of daily infections has increased from 20,000 to 21,000. However, the number of deaths on this day was relatively low. The daily recovery in the state is over 19 thousand. 129 people died in the state on this day. Of these, 39 died in Kolkata and 25 in North 24 Parganas. As a result, a total of 12,756 deaths have been reported in the state.

According to the health department’s bulletin, 20,739 people in the state were infected with corona on Thursday from 9 am on Wednesday to 9 am on Thursday. The infection has crossed 4,000 in the northern 24 parganas. There are 4,131 infected people today. The number of infections in Kolkata is around 4,000. As a result of the new infection, the total number of corona patients in the state has increased to 10,73,618.