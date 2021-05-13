Parineeti Chopra is the New Brand Ambassador for Dabur Pudin Hara

World’s largest Science-based Ayurveda company Dabur India Ltd announced the signing of Bollywood Diva Parineeti Chopra as the new Brand Ambassador for its iconic brand Dabur Pudin Hara, the leading Ayurvedic medicine for Gas, Indigestion and Stomach ache.

Mr. Ajay Singh Parihar, Marketing Head- OTC Healthcare, Dabur India Ltd said, “We are excited to have Parineeti Chopra as the new face of Dabur Pudin Hara. She fits well with the brand persona of being modern, trustworthy, and progressive apart from connecting well with across different set of consumers. A new TVC featuring Parineeti Chopra has also unveiled with an interesting consumer insight “Isse Pehle Ki Baat Badh Jaaye, Lein Pudin Hara”. The new campaign, in an endearing manner, aims to highlight the importance of Pudin Hara during different stomach problems”.

In the TVC, a slice-of-life relatable story of a young couple where husband has a mild stomach problem after having a heavy meal, he thinks that an ambulance or doctor might have to be called in the night and he would not be able to sleep. That is when Parineeti Chopra, his wife offers him Pudin hara Pearls, containing cooling properties of Pudina, which relieves him very quickly.

Commenting on her association with the brand, Parineeti Chopra said, “I am very happy to collaborate with Dabur Pudin Hara. I always believe in natural ways of taking care of oneself and the new campaign of Dabur Pudin hara is exactly that, hence I would want to communicate to the consumers that they can take care of their stomach with 100% natural and safe Pudin Hara , which also has a strong heritage and is the most trusted brand of Dabur.”

“Whenever someone faces the first sign of stomach problem like heaviness, light stomach ache, etc, one starts over-thinking that these problems can become bigger and create more trouble. Hence, we have suggested using Pudin Hara to solve the problem in the beginning itself. In current context, when people are staying home and eating extensively without doing much physical work and outdoor movement, Pudin Hara comes as a savior and provides effective solution to stomach problems.” Mr Parihar added.

Dabur Pudin Hara is an ayurvedic medicine for Indigestion, Gas and Stomach ache which contains Pudina Satva as the main ingredient and is known to give quick relief from stomach ailments like stomach ache, gas and indigestion as recommended by Indian ayurveda. A trusted and fast-action remedy, Pudin Hara is 100% natural and safe.

About Dabur India Ltd: Dabur India Ltd is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 137 years, Dabur is today India’s most trusted name and the world’s largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India’s FMCG portfolio includes nine Power Brands: Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Lal Tail and Dabur Pudin Hara in the Healthcare category; Dabur Amla, Vatika and Dabur Red Paste in the Personal care space; and Réal in the Foods category.

