PokerBaazi.com strengthens Give India’s fight against India’s Oxygen Crisis with their O2 Initiative

PokerBaazi.com- India’s largest online poker platform, partnered with Give India – a non-profit organization and online donation platform, to help abate the current oxygen crisis in the country. In a quest to aid millions of Indians battling the ongoing pandemic, PokerBaazi.com had organized an uplifting tournament called the O 2 initiative that promised to donate 100% of the fees raised through the tournament to the NGO with the purpose of procuring oxygen cylinders.

Channelizing this one-of-a-kind tournament with humanity, PokerBaazi.com has also come up with a video message which stands as a homage to all frontline workers, corona warriors and corporates who have stepped forward for the sake of humanity. The video thoughtfully narrates the resemblance between life and game of poker that people strive to win.

Video Link (Facebook): https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=498975601145985

Video Link (Instagram): https://www.instagram.com/tv/COvIil8Dtvd/?igshid=jtg1588p8h0y

As India grapples with COVID-19 and encounters a shortage of Oxygen, PokerBaazi.com aims to reassure the people affected and elevate their spirits by encouraging the entire poker community to come forward and participate in the O 2 initiative themed around, “YOU’LL PLAY PO₂KER. WE’LL DO₂NATE”.

Through this tournament, PokerBaazi.com served as a helping hand in these trying times. The tournament witnessed 1600+ number of poker players coming forward for the cause by participating in tournament and contributing towards the initiative. The tournament was successfully able to raise a considerable amount of INR 3.31 Lakh that has been donated to Give India. Standing by the difficult times, the platform pledges to support this integral cause by proving to be an indispensable resource and unifying its players for a greater need.

Expressing his views on the initiative, Varun Ganjoo, Co-founder & Marketing Director of Baazi Games, said, “India is going through an extremely challenging phase right now, but we are glad to see how people are coming together to each other’s aid as they confront the ongoing pandemic. We, at PokerBaazi.com stand together with the country in these trying times. Our primary objective has always been to remain strongly connected with our users and we have leveraged this relationship with them to come forward and help the people in need. PokerBaazi.com’s O 2 initiative in association with Give India stands true to our brand values of being sensitive and thoughtful towards the surrounding environment. Along with the O 2 initiative we were able to raise individual contribution from the poker community as well as from our Baazi team. We hope to see better times for India soon.