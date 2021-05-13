RENAULT INDIA EXTENDS FREE SERVICE & WARRANTY PERIOD FOR ITS CUSTOMERS

In line with its commitment to customer satisfaction and in order to mitigate the challenges faced by customers in current times, Renault India has announced extension on Warranty and Periodic Free Service schedules for its customers.

The extension would be applicable to free service and warranty period expiring between April 1, 2021 and May 31, 2021. These services will be extended up to 31st July 2021. Renault India’s 24X7 roadside assistance continues to ensure support for its customers in case of an emergency.

COVID-19 is a challenge unlike any other faced by humanity in recent times. In the interest of all Renault employees, dealers and other partners, their families, and the community at large, Renault India has implemented multiple preventive measures across its offices, dealerships and continues to communicate and create awareness among all stakeholders. Renault India has also been sharing regular advisories with its dealer partners as well as directives to comply with the guidelines issued by the local authorities and regulatory bodies.

Renault is fully committed to offer a safe and hygienic experience to its customers. In order to maintain utmost safety, Renault has significantly enhanced its digital capabilities and portfolios with online booking options and other interventions, providing the best of the services in these challenging times. The digital services include demo through the Renault virtual studio, website booking facility with full payment option, the smart finance calculator through which a customer can apply for and get loan approval online. Additionally, Renault India has tools like The Renault Virtual Assistant (RVA) and MY Renault App for customer convenience. MY Renault App is a customer app widely used by Renault’s existing customers, updating them on all the latest information about Renault. It is also used by prospects to explore Renault’s product range or book one online.