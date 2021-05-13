May 13, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Suspended Khargpur IIT teacher, indecent remarks in class for Dalit students

2 min read
7 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Khargpur IIT authorities suspended a professor for making derogatory remarks. During the online class, the teachers allegedly made abusive remarks to the scheduled students two weeks ago. That’s when the video of his abusive remarks went viral on social media. This is one of the best educational institutions in India.

The authorities formed a fact-finding committee of inquiry under the direction of the authorities. The report of that fact finding committee was submitted today. The IIT authorities have issued a directive that the professor will remain suspended until further notice. Further investigations have already been launched by the agency.

“We do not support such behavior. We have suspended him after looking into all aspects,” said Tamal Nath, acting registrar of IIT Kharagpur.

The incident started last Tuesday. Professor Seema Singh is alleged to have made anti-Dalit remarks in a crowded IIT classroom. A group of IIT students in Bombay posted a video of the incident on social media. Complaint Seema Singh threatened 126 students in the class and told them to give 0 out of 20 in the Humanities and Social Sciences Department. She was also heard warning the Union Ministry of Women and Child Welfare and the Ministry of Scheduled Castes, Tribes and Minority Affairs against her. In the online class, he used to give the slogan ‘Bharatmata Ki Joy’.

Registrar Tamal Nath then said that necessary steps would be taken after investigation. Besides, a complaint was also lodged with the police station under the Prevention of Atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act. The complaint was investigated by the university’s review committee. SC ST OBC Affairs Branch was also informed about the matter. Eventually the university authorities took action in this regard.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Kolkata Police: Kolkata police saved the lives of 63 corona patients! Gather oxygen in 2 hours

8 hours ago admin
3 min read

Jagdeep Dhankhar: Constitution is human, reconsider your position, Mamata’s letter to Shitalkuchi

11 hours ago admin
2 min read

Rishav Mandals family in Hare Street police station, don’t want compensation for losing son, Rishav Mandals family in Hare Street police station | kolkata

15 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

2 min read

Suspended Khargpur IIT teacher, indecent remarks in class for Dalit students

7 mins ago admin
2 min read

12% of Ministers in Bengal have criminal cases, 74% crorepatis: Analysis

6 hours ago admin
2 min read

Kolkata Police: Kolkata police saved the lives of 63 corona patients! Gather oxygen in 2 hours

8 hours ago admin
2 min read

Mamata writes to PM Modi, seeks urgent import of COVID-19 vaccines

10 hours ago admin