Suspended Khargpur IIT teacher, indecent remarks in class for Dalit students

#Kolkata: Khargpur IIT authorities suspended a professor for making derogatory remarks. During the online class, the teachers allegedly made abusive remarks to the scheduled students two weeks ago. That’s when the video of his abusive remarks went viral on social media. This is one of the best educational institutions in India.

The authorities formed a fact-finding committee of inquiry under the direction of the authorities. The report of that fact finding committee was submitted today. The IIT authorities have issued a directive that the professor will remain suspended until further notice. Further investigations have already been launched by the agency.

“We do not support such behavior. We have suspended him after looking into all aspects,” said Tamal Nath, acting registrar of IIT Kharagpur.

The incident started last Tuesday. Professor Seema Singh is alleged to have made anti-Dalit remarks in a crowded IIT classroom. A group of IIT students in Bombay posted a video of the incident on social media. Complaint Seema Singh threatened 126 students in the class and told them to give 0 out of 20 in the Humanities and Social Sciences Department. She was also heard warning the Union Ministry of Women and Child Welfare and the Ministry of Scheduled Castes, Tribes and Minority Affairs against her. In the online class, he used to give the slogan ‘Bharatmata Ki Joy’.

Registrar Tamal Nath then said that necessary steps would be taken after investigation. Besides, a complaint was also lodged with the police station under the Prevention of Atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act. The complaint was investigated by the university’s review committee. SC ST OBC Affairs Branch was also informed about the matter. Eventually the university authorities took action in this regard.