There is no known medicine even after visiting ten shops, why this sudden famine! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Corona is a troubled country. The people of the state are also scared. In this situation, many people are already starting to stockpile medicines in preparation for war. And its fruits ওষুধ a famine of medicine throughout the kingdom. The situation is such that even for a simple vitamin supplement, one has to go to the shops. From health workers to drug dealers, everyone is calling the shortage of these drugs an artificial crisis.

Rakesh Sanvi, who owns a wholesale store on Canning Street, the largest wholesale drug market, said:

Doxylamine group drugs are on the list of incompatible drugs in the market. Ivermestin group drugs are not seen in many districts including Kolkata. Azithromycin antibiotics are also not available in many places. Vanish zinc sulphate or vitamin C supplement in Khas Kolkata. “There is not a single leaf of zinc sulphate or vitamin supplement, a lot of people come and go empty-handed. Yes, all kinds of medicines are in the final stage now. I don’t know what will happen after that. In fact, I am not getting the speed at which I get the medicine at other times. Some distributors are paying less commission.

This problem is not only in the city of Kolkata, the picture is the same in every district. Artificial demand is being created everywhere. People are buying so many medicines at home that those who really need them are not getting them. Particularly bad situation in the twenty-four parganas.

Shankha Roychowdhury, editor of the Bengal Chemists and Druggists Association, said, “These drugs are really inconsistent across the state. These drugs are not available in many drug stores under our organization.” He also admits that in most cases, many people panic and panic and collect and store these medicines at home. Of course, no one can say how this problem will be solved. People involved in the public health movement say that the only solution to the problem is for people suffering from panic and death to think about their neighbors.