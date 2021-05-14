Corona Positive Mukul Roy lost his mother due to Covid– News18 Bangla Corona Positive Mukul Roy lost his mother due to Covid– News18 Bangla Corona Positive Mukul Roy lost his mother due to Covid– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Coronavirus is not leaving behind political figures. Various political leaders have fallen ill at different times since the Assembly election campaign. Some of them have even recovered completely. Extreme danger has descended on someone’s family. Even after the election, that trend is still going on. There is no cure for the deadly virus. Many people and famous personalities are being attacked anew. This time BJP leader Mukul Roy was added to the list. He had physical problems for some time. However, as soon as symptoms of infection appear, get a corona test. And immediately his corona report was found to be positive (Corona Positive).

Not only Mukul Roy but also his wife Corona has been affected. However, his wife’s condition deteriorated and he was admitted to Nasing Home. On the other hand, due to mild symptoms, BJP’s all-India vice-president and Krishnanagar North MLA Mukul Roy is in isolation at home. Earlier, during the election of the Leader of the Opposition, it was learned that Mukul did not take responsibility as he was ill. At that time, however, it was not understood how ill he was. It may be mentioned that Mukul Roy was admitted to the hospital at the end of 2020 due to serious illness. He also underwent surgery at a bypass hospital.

On the other hand, Shatarup Ghosh, a leftist youth leader, lost his mother on Thursday. Shatarup’s mother, Sheila Ghosh, died at 7.40 am on Thursday. He was admitted to a private hospital in Bypass for some time due to corona infection. Kovid was also positive. Although he recovered, the young leader lost his mother forever.

During the assembly elections, BJP MP from North Malda Lok Sabha constituency Khagen Murmu, BJP candidate from Patharpratima assembly constituency Asit Haldar and BJP candidate from Karimpur were infected with coronavirus. BJP candidate and actress Parno Mitra from Baranagar was also attacked. Babul Supriya, a BJP candidate from Taliganj, was under house arrest after being attacked by Corona. On the other hand, Trinamool’s Bratya Basu has also been attacked by Corona recently. He was sworn in as the education minister of the new government, so he had to virtually recover from home isolation. However, sources said that he is gradually recovering. Kajal Sinha, a Trinamool Congress candidate from Kharada, died after being attacked by Corona. Two candidates of the two joint fronts of Samsherganj and Jangipur in Murshidabad also died.