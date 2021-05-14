Don’t kill the wife of a 34-week-pregnant woman at home 3 renowned doctor died after tested covid positive– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In a few days he felt the taste of fatherhood for the first time. Husband and wife were counting that day one by one. But the deadly virus shattered all dreams in Venture. In the house where the morning used to be, looking at the calendar page, counting the days when new guests come to the house, it is the responsibility of the house to listen to the sound of crying from morning. He who used to treat all the newborns from morning to night and return them to their mother’s lap, did not have the good fortune to see the face of his own child.

Wife 34 weeks pregnant at home. That is why Sandeepan Mandal (36), a young doctor and medical officer of Special Newborn Care Units (SNCU) of Murshidabad Medical College, was afraid. But he may not have even thought in his nightmares about the dire consequences. Today he died of corona.

Two other prominent doctors died at the Kolkata hospital on the same day. One of them is Subir Dutta, a renowned pathologist from Kolkata. He died at Dhakuria Amri Hospital around 10 am on that day. The 65-year-old pathologist was admitted to the hospital on April 25. From that day onwards, he was kept on ventilation. Subir Dutt was the Executive Director of the Scientific Clinical Laboratory, a private sample testing center in Taltala, Kolkata. The state’s medical community is mourning the loss of that famous pathologist. At one time Subir Babu was also the Dean of the Department of Medicine at Calcutta University. He was also involved in various health services at the national level.

On the other hand, another doctor with corona died at Apollo Hospital. Utpal Sengupta was reportedly working at Barasat Hospital. Two more doctors died a few days ago. The two are eminent oncologist GS Bhattacharya and Alok Mukherjee, head of the critical care unit at Asansol District Hospital.