‘Getting a lot less, I wouldn’t get it if I didn’t fight!’ Mamata message in the farmers’ letter! CM Mamata Banerjee writes open letter to Bengal Farmers regarding PM KISAN Samman Nidhi– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah repeatedly lashed out at Mamata Bandopadhyay over the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi issue during the last Assembly election campaign. The allegation was that the state government did not publish the list of farmers or Bengal farmers were being deprived. They also criticized Mamata for being ‘narrow-minded’. He appealed to the people that if they are in power, every farmer who is covered under this scheme will get Rs 18,000 directly in their account. The Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee has returned to power in the state once again as a result of the elections. In return, Mamata fired a letter at the Modi government in response to those criticisms. Wanted to know “When are the farmers of Bengal getting money?” In the letter, Mamata wrote, “I hope the names of the farmers have been posted on the portal, the money will be paid soon. I have checked the names of 14.91 lakh farmers in PM Kisan Yojana and sent the list. ”

However, the Chief Minister who formed the government for the third time with an absolute majority in the state did not stop here. After the Prime Minister, this time Mamata wrote a letter directly to the farmers of the state. In the letter, Mamata assured, “Don’t worry. We will fight for your dues. ”

Not only that, while talking about PM Kisan Yojana, Chief Minister Mamata also drew the attention of the state government’s project farmer friend. He said that the central government was not giving money to Kisan Samman Nidhi by making various excuses after long procrastination. In 2016, Krishak Bandhu Yojana was launched in the state. I see that later in 2019 the central government introduced PM Kisan Yojana. According to him, he also said that the benefits of a farmer friend are much more than PM Kisan. He writes, “The benefits of our Krishakbandhu project are much higher in terms of equivalence. This may include sharecroppers and sharecroppers. Its facilities are being further enhanced in the future. ”

Mamata questioned in a letter about the state government’s project ‘Krishak Bandhu’

Mamata also claimed in the letter that the money of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi had reached the farmers’ accounts for the fight of the state government. In the letter, the Chief Minister wrote, “You deserved 18,000 rupees. But getting much less. You wouldn’t get this much if we didn’t fight for you. You don’t have to worry. We will always fight for your dues. Stay well. Stay healthy. ”

Political experts think that this letter of the Chief Minister is very important for the farmers. Last time there was a bit of opacity in reaching out to farmers. The BJP has tried to take advantage of this in the Assembly elections. And that is why from the very beginning, Mamata has been unwavering in her efforts to make the people of the villages aware of their steps. That is what some in the political circles think.

