How many more doctors will leave! This time Corona Karal pathologist Subir Dutta died

#Kolkata: The second wave of coronavirus has struck. The number of victims and deaths (Corona in West Bengal) is increasing rapidly in Bengal along with the whole country. And in that death procession there is also one after another eminent doctors of the state (Doctors Death For Covid). Well known pathologist Subir Dutta died on Friday after being bitten by a corona. He died at Dhakuria Amri Hospital around 10 am that day. The 65-year-old pathologist was admitted to the hospital on April 25. He was kept on ventilation from that day.

Subir Dutt was the Executive Director of the Scientific Clinical Laboratory, a private sample testing center in Taltala, Kolkata. The state’s medical community is mourning the loss of that famous pathologist. At one time Subir Babu was also the Dean of the Department of Medicine at Calcutta University. He was also involved in various health services at the national level.

On the other hand, another doctor with corona died at Apollo Hospital. Utpal Sengupta was reportedly working at Barasat Hospital. Two more doctors died a few days ago. The two are eminent oncologist GS Bhattacharya and Alok Mukherjee, head of the critical care unit at Asansol District Hospital.

Doctors in the state have been dying of the virus since the second wave of corona. This death march, however, started from 2020. Corona died a few days ago, 64-year-old doctor. Prashant Mukherjee. The veteran gynecologist from Howrah was also admitted to the hospital. He died there. A few days before that, Kovid was taken away by doctor Anup Mukherjee. He took two doses of Covisheild last January and February. But it did not help. He died of corona. Many are saying that the vacuum being created in the field of health services is irreparable as one doctor after another has left the state.