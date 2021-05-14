Jadavpur University is now a safe home! Authorities awaiting state approval – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Jadavpur University has taken several initiatives against corona before and this time the university authorities are on the way to build a safe home. Authorities plan to build the 8,000-square-foot safe home in a university hostel. The university authorities have already sent its proposal to the state government. According to university sources, the officials of Kolkata Municipality have already visited the place after approving the proposal.

In this regard, Jadavpur University Vice Chancellor Suranjan Das said, “After receiving demands from various quarters, we made a proposal to the state government to make a part of the university a safe home. We have sent it to the state government in the form of a proposal. The state government will be responsible for the management. If volunteers are needed, we will provide 24-hour students. “

The university is currently closed due to the Corona situation. That is why the university hostel is closed. There was a demand from some of the university professors that the university could be used in any way to deal with the corona. Following that demand, the university authorities decided in principle to make a safe home in a part of the hostel. Authorities are preparing to set up the safe home at Block C and part D of the University Main Hostel.

The university authorities think that it is possible to make a safe home with more than one bed across the 6,000 square feet of this hostel. On the other hand, besides Jadavpur University, Calcutta University is also going to take several initiatives against corona. University authorities have already agreed to set up Goenka Hospital under the university as a coveted care center. The university authorities took this decision on Thursday in an application to the health department.

According to university sources, all the preparations for the Covid Care Center at Goenka College will start from next week. This time Jadavpur University started taking such initiatives to deal with Corona. According to university sources, the state may approve the proposal within the next week. Only then will the safehome at this campus hostel be fully operational. However, Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das said, “The state government has to make full arrangements, although it is possible for us to provide 24-hour volunteers.”

Somraj Banerjee