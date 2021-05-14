Online Coding Classes for All at MAKAUT, WB

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), WB is providing an opportunity for students, teachers, guardians, staff and all others to learn computer programming/coding online, from the comfort of their home. It will be free of cost, but the candidate must have passed Class 5. Those with smartphone, computer, tab or laptop will be able to join. The training will be imparted by the IT Cell of MAKAUT.

The Honourable Vice-chancellor of MAKAUT Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitra has been the key inspiration behind organizing this online training programme for school students. He has pointed out that new professions are emerging day by day and these are mostly based on knowledge of computer programming. So everybody must be given the opportunity to acquire such knowledge right from their homes. It is essential, especially during this Corona Virus Pandemic.

Register by 24th May, 2021 in the following link:

https://bit.ly/3bhCmdX

Classes will begin from 29th May, 2021.

Classes will be held once a week (on Saturdays)

Exam will be held after 4 months and Certificates will be issued after passing the exam.