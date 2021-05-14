Orao is now a partner in the Covid war, the state government is eager to train and recruit in wartime activities! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Like the rest of the country, the Corona virus is still in crisis. Meetings at the administrative level of the state are going on in stages to handle it. The government is desperate to bring the situation under control. The state government has already planned to employ final year MBBS students and nurses to deal with Corona. In that process, the state has taken another step.

Special training is also being given to the medical students to handle the covid situation. That is what is known in Nabanna Sutra. It is learned that training is being imparted to the final year students in MBBS and also to the final year students in Nursing. According to the health department, about 2,450 students are being encouraged to treat covid patients.

The state government is insisting on training medical students as well as appointing them to various posts to provide faster medical services. 13,244 people have been recruited as doctors, nurses and others. Recruitment is being done mainly through walk-in interviews. Already 481 specialist doctors, 853 medical officers, 3,517 nurses, 571 lab technicians, 352 attendants, 11 cooks and 90 paramedical staff have been recruited.

On Thursday, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay held a review meeting with virtually all district governors and district health officials from the Nabanna assembly hall. The meeting discussed the number of hospital beds, oxygen supply, life-saving drugs used in corona treatment, vaccinations. So far no reply has been received regarding the 3 lakh vaccines sought from the Center. However, the state government is trying to ensure that those who have taken the first dose get the second dose on time. All the ESI hospitals in the state have been provided oxygen supply to the coveted beds. The Chief Secretary has directed to complete the work of setting up oxygen plants in the places where it is going on.

Abir Ghoshal