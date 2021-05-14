May 14, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Panel to monitor use of medical oxygen at patient level in Bengal

1 min read
3 hours ago admin


State registers 20,839 new cases of COVID-19 infections and 129 deaths.

West Bengal on Thursday registered 20,839 cases of COVID-19 infections and 129 deaths. The number of samples tested in the past 24 hours for the first time exceeded 70,000 (70,473). The number of active cases has increased to 1,28,684. Kolkata and North 24 Parganas have recorded the highest number of infections and deaths. Kolkata registered the highest number of deaths in the past 24 hours — 44.

The Health Department has issued a number of advisories including setting up a monitoring committee on supply, delivery and use of medical oxygen at the patient level. While the authorities have said there is no dearth of oxygen, these advisories are for its judicious use. Also, to prioritise hospital beds for patients with serious conditions, the government has also come up with community-level isolation units. The department has called for priority collection of RT-PCR testing samples to report clinically unstable patients for medical intervention.

In a number of State-run hospitals particularly in North 24 Parganas district, there were instances of people waiting for hours for the second dose and then being turned away. The long wait is resulting in scuffles among patients at certain private hospitals too.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Dabur enters Pain Relief Spray market with ‘Dabur Rheumatil Spray’

9 hours ago admin
2 min read

PokerBaazi.com strengthens Give India’s fight against India’s Oxygen Crisis with their O2 Initiative

9 hours ago admin
2 min read

Airtel Payments Bank launches DigiGold – a digital platform for customers to make investments in gold

10 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

1 min read

Panel to monitor use of medical oxygen at patient level in Bengal

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Nabanna took the initiative to use the final year MBBS students and nurses to deal with corona! Final Year MBBS students and Nurses will work together with doctors and Nurses to fight covid in Bengal– News18 Bangla

5 hours ago admin
2 min read

There is no known medicine even after visiting ten shops, why this sudden famine! – News18 Bangla

6 hours ago admin
2 min read

Daily corona infection is about 21 thousand, Kolkata is beating all the districts in terms of death rate! West Bengal State corona update the daily coronavirus cases reached almost 21thousands– News18 Bangla

6 hours ago admin