PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: The farmers of Bengal got 2 thousand in the first installment! Where did 16 thousand go, the question is of the grassroots

#Kolkata: For the first time, the farmers of the state got the money from the Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Nidhi On the same day, the central government claimed that Rs 2,000 had been deposited in the bank accounts of about 600,000 farmers in West Bengal. And with that, the pressure between the center and the state has started once again

The state alleges that the state government was not invited to the virtual meeting held by the Center to send money to the farmers’ accounts. The Home Ministry’s tweet also claimed that the farmers of Bengal got the money on the initiative of the state.

The Trinamool Congress has again complained that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised during the election campaign that the farmers of the state would get a lump sum of Rs 16,000 in the Kisan Samman Nidhi project. Now only 2 thousand rupees is being given there However, BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya countered by claiming that the Prime Minister had promised to pay Rs 16,000 to farmers if the BJP government came to power in the state. Where the BJP government did not come to power, then the question does not arise

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Today, for the first time, farmers in West Bengal are getting money for this project. The more names the state government sends us, the more farmers in Bengal will get this benefit. Speaking on the occasion, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the farmers of the state had been deprived of assistance from the central project for so long due to the late consent of the West Bengal government.

On the other hand, the Home Department of the state government tweeted, “As a result of the demands and initiatives of the Chief Minister and the state government, 800,000 farmers in the West received the first installment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi directly in their accounts. The state will continue to fight for the rights of their farmers. At the same time, it has been alleged that the state was not invited to the virtual event on behalf of the Center

On Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote an open letter to the farmers of the state. He also complained that the Narendra Modi government was paying far less than the promised Rs 16,000 to farmers in the state.