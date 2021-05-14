The Fourth Day of the Lecture Series by MAKAUT is Scheduled on 16th May

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), WB is always concerned about the mental health of all, especially the students, during this COVID pandemic. The University is organizing an online Lecture Series on what the sages of ancient India and modern seers told about the problem of depression and the associated mental disorders. Let us try to analyse and find the solution in the light of wisdom of ancient and modern sages and great personalities. The eminent speaker on the Fourth Day on 16th May, 2021 is Swami Suparnanandaji Maharaj, Secretary, Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture, Golpark .

The Honourable Vice-chancellor of MAKAUT Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitra has been the key inspiration behind organizing online Lecture Series on topics of this kind, especially in this pandemic situation.

The fourth lecture on “Sorrow-Depression-Joy” (দুঃখ – অবসাদ – আনন্দ) is scheduled on May 16.

Time: 6 pm, Duration 1.5 hours (including questions and answers)

Register online for the lecture on 16th May through the following link:

https://bit.ly/3bl4hcY

The Webinar will also be live streamed in this YouTube Channel. Students can participate from this link too:

https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UCQhp1Nvxj4r0Ehkuoc7X- zQ

The Honourable Vice-Chancellor and other eminent persons associated with MAKAUT, WB will be present.

This series of programmes will be under Mandatory Additional Requirements (MAR) for the students, with each programme fetching 2 points. The maximum permissible points will be 10 for attending 5 such motivational lectures.