This time in Nandigram, the demand for dismissal of the governor has become more aggressive

#Kolkata: The new government has just been formed. However, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been involved in extreme clashes with the government for only a few days. He is attacking Mamata Banerjee every day. He went to Kochbihar on Thursday after a clash with the state, accompanied by BJP MP Nishith Pramanik. On that day he reached Srirampur in Assam with Nishith. Needless to say, in each case he went to meet the BJP leaders and workers affected by the post-election unrest in Bengal. And from both places, Mamata fired cannons at Banerjee. After that, the Trinamool demanded to dismiss him. But the governor is flying to Nandigram on Saturday to show that he wants to stay on the path of conflict. Mamata Banerjee’s defeat and Shuvendu Adhikari’s victory in Nandigram have also led to post-fruit unrest. After the Kochbihar-Assam tour, Jagdeep Dhankhar chose Nandigram. As a result, political circles are sure that her conflict with Mamata Banerjee and the state government will escalate.

In the evening, the governor himself tweeted about his visit to Nandigram. According to the source, he will go to Nandigram in a BSF helicopter. There he will visit places like Dakshin Kendamari, Bankim Mor, Chillagram, Nandigram Bazar, Town Club. Worship will also be held at Janakinath temple. From there he will go to Haripur helipad and return to Kolkata.

Governor WB Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit post poll violence affected areasAMamataOfficial #Nandigram on May 15, 2021. Governor will leave tomorrow at 9.15 am from RCTC by BSF Helicopter. Governor will perform Puja at Janakinath Temple. He will return the same day. pic.twitter.com/3ED3lbweBj – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (jdhankhar1) May 14, 2021

Incidentally, the governor went to Kochbihar yesterday and faced the final protest. Dhankhar was first shown the black flag at Jorpatki and later at Dinhata. The slogan ‘Go Back’ also came up. Seeing that, he went down to the street. Raising his finger, he threatened the IC and said, “Whatever is happening is happening, there is no law.” On the same day, he accompanied BJP MP Nishith Pramanik to Srirampur in Assam to meet BJP workers and supporters. The BJP had claimed since the results of the Bengal elections that some of its cadres had taken refuge in Assam. The governor met them today. From there Shanan also attacked the Chief Minister of Bengal. He said, ‘Bengal has become terrible.’

Then the grassroots roared. Trinamool MP Saugat Roy said, ‘He (Governor) cannot do anything like this. What if he thinks he’s a wrestler, he’s not a wrestler. He is eloquent. ‘ Another MP, Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, directly demanded the dismissal of Dhankhar, saying, “The governor is taking to the streets to incite anti-social elements. He is fueling violence. Walking around with the infamous MP. He should be fired. The governor has no knowledge at all. The curtain has risen between the BJP and the governor. The people of Bengal will understand. ‘ And then the announcement to go to Nandigram of Dhankhar. As a result, there is no doubt that a large part of state politics will revolve around the Dhankhar-Mamata conflict on Saturday.