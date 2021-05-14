May 14, 2021

Tired of Work From Home! If you want to work from Rajbari or Gachbari, IRCTC is bringing new system

1 hour ago admin


#Kolkata: People have become accustomed to work from home in the corona atmosphere. Whether it’s a lockdown or a fear of infection, people are emotionally devastated when they are at home. In this situation, IRCTC, a central government agency, appeared with surprise This time they are launching Work from Hotel 8 They have already introduced this system in Kerala. This system will be introduced in West Bengal soon.

They are in agreement with Santiniketan, Sundarbans, Darjeeling, Mandarmani and several other palaces. Where office work can be done sitting in the hotel. The family they live with will breathe in some open air. All the arrangements that are being made for the work from the hotel. First of all, whether the whole hotel, resort or palace is fully compliant with the Kovid protocol. The house should be completely sanitized. Must have strong Wi-Fi. There will be parking arrangements. In addition, there will be breakfast, lunch and dinner for those who will work from the hotel. Besides, tea and coffee will be provided twice. This seven-day package will be available at Rs 10,000 per head.

Work from Hotel has already become quite popular in Kerala. Multiple corporate organizations have given this facility to their employees. IRCTC is hopeful that IT professionals in West Bengal will also get this facility. Debashish Chandra, general manager of the company, said, “East India is a mine of tourism. But our business is completely ruined for corona. People are tired of going from house to house for a long time. So we have introduced a new twist to tourism. We’ve talked about it. We’ve tried our best to make it happen. That’s why we’ve tried to keep the cost in people’s pockets. ” Various hotels are either satellite hospitals or closed. In this situation, they are hopeful that they will also get some benefit from the work-from-hotel system. For now, bookings can be made from www.irctctourism.com.

