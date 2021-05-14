Vessel service will be launched from Monday, more government buses will be unloaded – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Unusual increase in diesel price on the one hand On the other hand, the number of passengers on buses is at an all-time low for fear of infection So there are almost no private buses on many routes. Transport Minister Firhad Hakim said that more government buses will be run on those routes for the convenience of passengers. He also said that vessel service was resumed on several routes by water as the train was closed during the entire lockdown. Therefore, he said that the vessel service will be launched again on those routes from next Monday.

He added, “We have decided to increase the number of buses on some routes where we have seen people having difficulty. In addition, vessel service was resumed on several routes when the train was closed during the lockdown. It has been decided to resume that service from Monday.”

Mamata Banerjee’s government has ordered the closure of local train services in the state to prevent corona infection. Meanwhile, Transport Minister Firhad Hakim directed the vessel service to increase communication with Kolkata. He said vessel service would resume on all routes in the state from Monday. The question then arises as to why the local train service was ordered to stop.

Millions of people in the suburbs of Kolkata have been affected by the closure of local trains to prevent corona infection. They have to come to Kolkata in different ways as the office is open. Most people are relying on buses. The bus is often crowded. Firhad said the decision was taken to increase the number of government buses to cope with the crowd. But the question for some passengers is, why stop the train when everything is running? Is the infection only spread by train passengers?