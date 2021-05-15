Alipore West Bengal Weather Forecast rainfall and thunderstorm likely to follow over weekend– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Thunderstorms with thunderstorms continue over the weekend. According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the sky will be cloudy from Saturday morning. Light to moderate rainfall is also forecast. Strong winds and thunderstorms can be companions. However, the state is going to get rid of the heat of summer very soon. And in a few days the rain is coming. It is learned that there is a possibility of rain in Kolkata even today.

Not just Calcutta. Light rain is expected in Howrah, Hooghly, two 24 Parganas, two Burdwan, East Midnapore, Purulia, Jhargram, West Midnapore, Bankura, Birbhum, Murshidabad and other districts of South Bengal. Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall is also forecast in the districts of South Parganas. Rainfall is expected in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar, North and South Dinajpur, Malda.

Note that the maximum temperature in the city on this day is 36 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature may be around 28 degrees. Yesterday, Friday, the maximum temperature in the city was 35.6 degrees. Which is one degree lower than normal. The maximum temperature was 35.6 degrees. Which was 24.5, two notches below normal. The maximum and minimum amount of water vapor in the air is 8 and 56 percent. There is a possibility of rain today and tomorrow across the city and adjoining areas. In other words, the weather will be pleasant on the weekends. However, the cloud may move again from the 16th of this month.

By the way, this time the monsoon is setting foot in the country much earlier. According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon will enter the country before the scheduled time. According to the weather office, it will rain on May 31 this year. Note that the first monsoon in Kerala in the country. June 1 is the normal time for the monsoon to enter this country. The southwest monsoon is entering earlier this year. When will the monsoon enter Bengal? According to the meteorological department, the onset of monsoon in Kerala has nothing to do with the onset of monsoon in Kolkata. If Kerala delays the onset of monsoon, meteorologists say it will have no effect on Bengal. The normal time of onset of monsoon in Bengal is usually from 8 to 10 June.