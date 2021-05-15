All government-private offices closed from tomorrow! 15 days strict restrictions in the state

The state will impose another round of strict restrictions on coronavirus infection from tomorrow, Sunday. All government and private offices in the state will be closed from 6 am on Sunday except for emergency services. In addition to this, inter-state bus service 8 is being stopped Ferry service will be closed All schools, colleges, educational institutions will be closed Restrictions are being issued on auto and taxi driving However, the bank will be open from 10 am to 2 pm All online services will be on The directive will continue till May 30, said state chief secretary Alapan Banerjee