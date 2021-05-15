May 15, 2021

Bus, auto, taxi, metro off from tomorrow! 15 days virtually in lockdown state

11 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: The lockdown is going to return to Bengal from Sunday As per the state government’s guidelines, all public transport in the state will be closed from 6 am on Sunday. Public-private buses, taxis, autos – everything is banned. Metro service is also being closed Vehicles like autos and taxis will not be able to get out on the road except for urgent needs However, taxi service 7 will be available from the airport

State Chief Secretary Alapan Banerjee said on the day that not only inter-state buses and trains would also be closed in the state. If you are not connected to the emergency services, you will continue to have restrictions on getting out on the road with your private car No one will be able to go out from 9 pm to 5 am except in case of emergency The state administration has made it clear that no one will be able to leave the house for the next 15 days without urgent need

