Chief Minister’s cousin Asim died of corona. His last rites were on the ground floor

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s brother Asim Banerjee died of corona. He was treated at a private hospital in the city for several days after contracting corona. According to the source, his last rites will be performed at the ground floor crematorium today following the rules and regulations.

