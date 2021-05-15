May 15, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Chief Minister’s cousin Asim died of corona. His last rites were on the ground floor

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s brother Asim Banerjee died of corona. He was treated at a private hospital in the city for several days after contracting corona. According to the source, his last rites will be performed at the ground floor crematorium today following the rules and regulations.

(This news has just been given. This news is coming in detail shortly. Please refresh the page shortly after reading the news in detail. We present to you every thorough update every day from the announcement of the day of voting. We are determined to give you honest, accurate news.)



